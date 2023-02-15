ESIC employees plan to protest against transfer

February 15, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Group C paramedical employees of the ESIC Hospital are upset with the Union government’s decision to transfer them.

The decision would affect around 360 employees, including around 300 in Chennai and 60 in the Tirunelveli Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital, the paramedical staff say.

The category comprises technicians employed in the laboratory and operation theatres besides ECG technicians, radiographers and nurse ‘orderlies’.

S. Kumar, a lab technician in the ESIC Hospital in K.K. Nagar here,said, “The Centre has recently passed a law that employees would be subjected to intra-region transfers. We come under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. In Tamil Nadu, there are just two hospitals under the Ministry unlike in Delhi where there are four hospitals. There, the employees can be transferred from one hospital to another, without disrupting their daily life. In Tamil Nadu there is just another hospital in Tirunelveli. If we are transferred it would mean uprooting the entire family. We are not in sensitive posts and do not handle finances. Besides, financially we are weak and cannot manage two households,” he said.

The Ministry could instead give an option permitting those who wish, to opt for transfer, he opined. On Wednesday, the employees have planned a demonstration to press for their demand.