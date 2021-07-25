Tamil Nadu

ESIC can’t recover claims from Shriram Chits on incentives paid to staff, says Labour Court

The Employees Insurance Court (Principal Labour Court) has ruled that the incentives paid by Shriram Chits Tamilnadu Private Limited to its staff, do not fall within the meaning of definition of “wages” as per the Employees’ State Insurance Act.

It also granted a permanent injunction restraining the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Limited from claiming any amount towards contribution from the company in respect to the incentives paid to staff.

In 2008, ESIC had issued an order directing Shriram Chits Tamilnadu Private Limited to pay about ₹6.13 lakh as contribution towards the ₹94.08 lakh annual incentives paid to the staff. Against this, the company moved the Labour Court.

The court noted that for incentive to be treated as beyond the scope of the ESI Act, it should be paid at intervals exceeding two months and it also should not be paid on the basis of express or implied terms of the employment contract.

The company has satisfied these conditions, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 3:27:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/esic-cant-recover-claims-from-shriram-chits-on-incentives-paid-to-staff-says-labour-court/article35521580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY