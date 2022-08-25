Escalator, lift services restored at Katpadi railway station

The escalator allows passengers to reach the foot over bridge that connects to the other three platforms. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Long-distance travellers heaved a sigh of relief as the escalator and lift in Katpadi railway station became operational on Thursday after many months of being under repair.

Officials said the escalator and lift were located on platform 1, connecting the other three platforms, at the railway station. These facilities, which were built at a cost of ₹60 lakh by the Southern Railway, were opened in October 2017. Similar amenities are also available on platform 2.

“Our ordeal of climbing steep staircases with luggage has come to an end. The facilities should be run at least during the rush hour,” said S. Parvathy, a commuter.

The escalator is located near the main entrance of the station, allowing passengers to reach the foot over bridge that connects platform 1 with the other three platforms. The lift, which has a capacity of five, is located on platform 1 as well. Travelers prefer the escalator since it is closer to the parking lot.

Officials said technical faults in the power line had rendered the escalator and lift non-functional for many months. This had forced commuters, including women and senior citizens, to climb the staircase to reach the platforms. Commuters said that during this period, no ‘out of order’ signage was kept to alert them.

Many a time, they ended up waiting for the lift before walking up the staircase of the bridge. “We will ensure that these facilities work regularly, bringing relief to commuters,” said K. Ravindranath, station manager, Katpadi railway station.