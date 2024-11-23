Error in circular leaves Anna varsity red in face

An error in an internal circular released by Anna University has cost it dearly. On Thursday, the University released a circular that department heads would have to seek the university’s permission to appoint temporary teaching and non-teaching staff.

The circular further said that such personnel must be recruited only through manpower agencies. Temporary staff are permitted to be appointed for projects and their daily wage or consolidated pay should be met from the project fund only, according to a circular from the university registrar.

The circular instructed that departments should inform the registrar of surplus temporary staff members who would be allotted to other departments requiring manpower. On Friday, the University released a fresh circular stating that its decision applied only for “non-teaching temporary staff members on daily wages and consolidated pay”.

After a political party condemned the University administration for announcing that teachers would be appointed on lease, the University released an explanation stating that it had erroneously included the word “teaching” in its circular. “The University had not taken such a stance to recruit teachers through outsourcing method,” the registrar explained.

