 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Error in circular leaves Anna varsity red in face

Varsity had to issue a new circular and an explanation for its error

Published - November 23, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

An error in an internal circular released by Anna University has cost it dearly. On Thursday, the University released a circular that department heads would have to seek the university’s permission to appoint temporary teaching and non-teaching staff. 

The circular further said that such personnel must be recruited only through manpower agencies. Temporary staff are permitted to be appointed for projects and their daily wage or consolidated pay should be met from the project fund only, according to a circular from the university registrar. 

The circular instructed that departments should inform the registrar of surplus temporary staff members who would be allotted to other departments requiring manpower. On Friday, the University released a fresh circular stating that its decision applied only for “non-teaching temporary staff members on daily wages and consolidated pay”.  

After a political party condemned the University administration for announcing that teachers would be appointed on lease, the University released an explanation stating that it had erroneously included the word “teaching” in its circular. “The University had not taken such a stance to recruit teachers through outsourcing method,” the registrar explained. 

Published - November 23, 2024 12:45 am IST

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.