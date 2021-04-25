Error crops up in final COVID-19 vaccination certificate

The date of the second shot is mentioned as that of the first jab

An error has cropped up in the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued to those who have received their second dose.

It lists the details of the beneficiary and the vaccination in English and Tamil. Under the head, ‘vaccination details’, the Tamil version wrongly mentions the date of the second shot as that of the first jab. While the English version mentions it as the ‘date of dose’, the Tamil translation reads as ‘Muthal dose vazhangapatta thethi’.

The error came to the attention of many who had taken their second dose. A 66-year-old man, who took his second shot at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday, said he had taken the first shot on March 3. While the certificate issued after the first shot was in English and Hindi, the final certificate issued on Friday was in English and Tamil.

He said this error might cause trouble to the beneficiaries as the certificate could be made mandatory for travel within and outside India. Though the title was clear, ‘Final Certificate for COVID-19 Vaccination’, the mistake in the Tamil translation would raise a doubt whether both shots had been administered, he said.

“This error cannot be corrected from here. It has to be rectified by the high-level committee in Chennai,” said G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore. He said the error would not be a problem as the document bears the title ‘final certificate’.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the Health Department had informed the Delhi team, which is handling the computer-generated certificate, of the error.