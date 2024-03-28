ADVERTISEMENT

Erode MP Ganeshamurthi passes away

March 28, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - ERODE

Party sources said the body of the MDMK leader would be taken to his residence at Periyar Nagar in Erode and would be kept for public homage.

The Hindu Bureau

A. Ganeshamurthi

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

On March 24, he reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. He passed away in the morning.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

