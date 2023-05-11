HamberMenu
Erode Forest Department continues to track wild elephant Karuppan in Thattakarai forest range

Officials said that the elephant keeps moving in the interior forest areas, possibly in search of food, and could not be tracked so far.

May 11, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Banana crops that were damaged by the wild elephant Karuppan on May 5, 2023 in T.N. Palayam block in Erode district. Photo: Special Arrangement

As the wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ could not be traced in the last four days in Anthiyur and T.N. Palayam forest ranges, a team of veterinarians began to search for the tusker at Thattakarai Forest Range in Bargur hill on Thursday, May 11, where the elephant was released on April 17 after it was captured in Talavadi hill and translocated. 

The elephant had walked over 50 km in search of food and ventured out of Anthiyur forest area and reached Perumugai village on May 4 where it trampled to death a 48-year-old daily wage worker.

Wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ to be captured again and translocated

Officials decided to capture the elephant again and two kumkis, Bomman and Srinivasan, arrived from Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

However, the elephant again entered the forest area and over 100 members monitored its movement. But since May 7, there has been no direct sighting of the animal in the border area of Anthiyur and T.N. Palayam forest ranges while its footprints were also not found.

On Wednesday, veterinarians searched for the animal in Kadambur forest range. But, no traces were found. 

N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, told  The Hindu that veterinarians began to search the tusker at Thattakarai on Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border on Thursday where the animal was released on April 17. 

Officials said that the elephant keeps moving in the interior forest areas, possibly in search of food, and could not be tracked so far.

While a 50 member team maintains vigil at the border area of Anthiyur and T.N. Palayam forest ranges, teams continue to search the tusker in the ranges of Anthiyur, T.N. Palayam, Kadambur, Germalam, Thamaraikarai and Bargur. 

