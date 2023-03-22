ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan tests negative for COVID-19

March 22, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Elangovan who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on March 15 was later diagnosed with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection.

The Hindu Bureau

E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who is admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, has tested negative for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader, has tested negative for COVID-19 and is recovering from congestive heart failure in the Intensive Care Unit.

Mr. Elangovan who was admitted to the hospital on March 15 was later diagnosed with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, he took oath as the Erode (East) MLA only on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US