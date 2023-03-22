HamberMenu
Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan tests negative for COVID-19

Mr. Elangovan who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on March 15 was later diagnosed with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection.

March 22, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File

E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who is admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, has tested negative for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader, has tested negative for COVID-19 and is recovering from congestive heart failure in the Intensive Care Unit.

Mr. Elangovan who was admitted to the hospital on March 15 was later diagnosed with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and COVID-19 infection.

Notably, he took oath as the Erode (East) MLA only on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

