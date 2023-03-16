Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan hospitalised in Chennai with mild chest infection

March 16, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The newly-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, has been hospitalised in Chennai.

According to a press release from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Mr. Elangovan was admitted on Wednesday evening with a mild chest infection. His vitals are stable and he is recovering well, the press release said.

Mr. Elangovan who was the former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president is 74 years old.

He took oath as the Erode (East) MLA, only last week, on March 10. The byelection held on February 27 was necessitated by the death of his son, the former MLA of the Assembly constituency on January 4.