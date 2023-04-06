ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19

April 06, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 74-year-old former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai three weeks ago owing to mild chest infection.

The Hindu Bureau

Erode (East) Congress MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After being hospitalised for three weeks, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Erode (East) constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan was discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mr. Elangovan who is a former Union Minister of State was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 with coronary artery disease and COVID-19. He has recovered from COVID-19, and is stable and discharged, a press release issued by the hospital on Thursday said.

Only a week before hospitalisation, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader took oath as the Erode (East) MLA on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US