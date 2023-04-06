Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19

April 06, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

After being hospitalised for three weeks, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Erode (East) constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan was discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mr. Elangovan who is a former Union Minister of State was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 with coronary artery disease and COVID-19. He has recovered from COVID-19, and is stable and discharged, a press release issued by the hospital on Thursday said.

Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan discharged from hospital. pic.twitter.com/T9zM7cogbb — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) April 6, 2023

Only a week before hospitalisation, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader took oath as the Erode (East) MLA on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.