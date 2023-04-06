HamberMenu
Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID-19

The 74-year-old former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai three weeks ago owing to mild chest infection.

April 06, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Erode (East) Congress MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File Photo: Special Arrangement

After being hospitalised for three weeks, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Erode (East) constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan was discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mr. Elangovan who is a former Union Minister of State was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 with coronary artery disease and COVID-19. He has recovered from COVID-19, and is stable and discharged, a press release issued by the hospital on Thursday said.

Only a week before hospitalisation, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader took oath as the Erode (East) MLA on March 10, following a byelection held in the constituency on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son and former MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

