Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with mild COVID-19 infection, coronary artery disease

March 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

He is recovering well in the intensive care unit, the press statement from the hospital said.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and MLA of the Erode (East) constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The newly-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who is admitted at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, was diagnosed to have mild COVID-19 infection and coronary artery disease.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted on March 15 with a mild chest infection. He is recovering well in the intensive care unit, the press statement added.

Only 10 days ago, he took oath as the Erode (East) MLA on March 10. The byelection held in the constituency on February 27 was necessitated by the sudden demise of his MLA son, E. Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.

CONNECT WITH US