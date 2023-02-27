Erode (East) bypoll | Victory in bypoll will be the victory of money: BJP MLA

February 27, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - ERODE

BJP MLA C. Saraswathi said that whoever won the Erode (East) bypoll, polling for which was held on Monday, it would be “a victory of money”. She also said she wanted voters to change their mindsets towards elections.

Addressing the media after she cast her vote at C.S.I. Girls Higher Secondary School at Periyar Nagar, Ms. Saraswathi said that cash and gift items were distributed in large numbers to voters, ahead of the bypoll. Also, voters had been confined to sheds [by the DMK] and the AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu was unable to meet these voters.

Asked if Mr. Thennarasu won, she would take the same stand, she refused to comment. The BJP, an ally of the AIADMK, had extended its support to Mr. Thennarasu.

“The situation should change: voters should not be attracted towards cash or gift items,” she said, adding that she wanted voters to desist from receiving cash or gift items. “Only if this happens, there can be pride in democracy,” she said.