Erode (East) bypoll | Victory credit goes to T.N. CM Stalin: Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan

March 02, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - ERODE

As of 3 p.m., Mr. Elangovan had secured a comfortable lead over the other candidates; he said his aim was to complete projects in the constituency begun by his son and late MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa

The Hindu Bureau

E.V.K.S. Elangovan | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Stating that people had recognised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government as he had fulfilled 80% of the DMK’s poll promises, Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan credited Mr. Stalin for his victory in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

At the end of the sixth round of counting as of 3 p.m., Mr.. Elangovan has secured 46,072 votes, K. S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK 16,906 and Menaka Navaneethan of Naam Tamilar Katchi, 4,062. Polling for the constituency was held on February 27.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Thursday, Mr. Elangovan said that the victory shows the love, affection and support that people of the State felt towards the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The people of the State began leaning towards Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra” he said, and added that his sole aim was to implement projects that were begun by his son and former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Mr. Elangovan said the DMK-led alliance would win the Lok Sabha elections next year just like the present byelection, and termed the hard work of the DMK Ministers, not ordinary work. “I even wonder whether the Ministers had worked like this when they themselves contested in an election,” he said and thanked the Ministers as well as Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, who had extended his party’s support.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Elangovan said a few had said that the election was not conducted properly and people were cheated, and recalled that AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu had told the media that the Election Commission of India had conducted the election properly. 

