Erode (East) bypoll: Two parties, four associations extend support to Elangovan

February 03, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Forward Bloc, Anna Dravida Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and four associations have extended their support to E.V.K.S. Elangovan, the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

A DMK release said representatives of the organisations, including Tamil Nadu Manpanda Thozhilalargal Sangam, India Desiya Real Estate Builders Land Developers Nila Tharagargal Nala Sangam, Tamil Nadu Pokkuvarathu Matrum Anaithu Thozhil Pirivu Thozhilalargal Manitha Urimai Padhugappu Sangam and Arundhathiyar Makkal Nala Sangam extended their support.

