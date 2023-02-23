ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Two Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre held for inciting violence

February 23, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - ERODE

As many as six cadre of NTK, six cadre of DMK and a few police personnel were injured during the clash between the cadres of the two parties on the night of February 22

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File: | Photo Credit: J Manoharan

Two Namma Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre, who were part of the group involved in a clash with the DMK cadre at Veerappanchatiram on Wednesday night, were arrested by the police for inciting violence.

The two were identified as Vijayan and Ganesh Babu. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and party candidate Menaka Navaneethan were on a vehicle campaign on Cauvery Road. Trouble began when DMK cadre questioned the need for videographing their election office.

Soon, clash erupted and cadre of both the parties attacked each other with stones. As many as six cadre of NTK, six cadre of DMK and a few police personnel were injured and were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Also, a car was damaged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Watch | DMK, NTK cadre clash

A police and paramilitary team led by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan arrived at the spot and used mild force and brought the situation under control.

Seeman was allowed to campaign for 10 minutes after which he left the spot. Police reviewed the footage and identified the two for inciting violence. Erode North police registered a case and arrested the two.

Likewise, Karungalpalayam police registered a case against NTK cadre for campaigning without permission at Rajajipuram on February 17. During the campaign, clash broke out between NTK cadre and DMK cadre in which a NTK cadre suffered head injuries.

The police used mild lathi charge and brought the situation under control. Based on a complaint by an NTK functionary, the police also registered a case against three DMK cadre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US