Erode (East) bypoll | Two cases filed for distribution of pressure cookers to voters

February 21, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Returning Officer for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection, K. Sivakumar, has said that two cases were registered for the distribution of pressure cookers to voters in Vettukattuvalasu and Sakthi Godown areas.

Addressing the media in Erode on Tuesday, Mr. Sivakumar said based on complaints that gifts were being distributed to voters, members of the flying and static surveillance teams (FSTs and SSTs) inspected the areas and held inquiries. Complaints were lodged with the police who registered First Information Reports (FIRs), he said.

Asked about the distribution of cash to people for attending election campaigns, Mr. Sivakumar said as soon as the complaints are received, FSTs and SSTs inspect the areas and conduct inquiries. “Based on the outcome of the inquiry, complaints will be lodged,” he said. “The election control room had received 455 complaints regarding the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and 43 cases have been registered,” he added.

Mr. Sivakumar that the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is functioning at the Corporation office and that media is being monitored round-the-clock. “If violations are found, a complaint will be lodged and a case will be registered,” he said. The officer said that 14 election offices that were functioning without permission were sealed while eight temporary tents were removed by officials.

Postal ballots, police votes

The RO said that of the total 352 electors who opted for postal ballots, 346 persons cast their votes while four persons did not cast their votes and two electors died. “As many as 58 police personnel cast their vote on Tuesday,” he added

Mr. Sivakumar said outsiders should leave the constituency by 5 p.m. on February 25 when campaigning ends.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.