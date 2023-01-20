ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East by-poll | AIADMK is to contest as ally Tamil Maanila Congress accepts request

January 20, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The move assumes significance as it was TMC that contested in the constituency as part of the alliance during the 2021 Assembly elections; party leader G.K. Vasan said the decision had been made due to present political situation and with the welfare of T.N. people in mind

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday announced that his party has accepted the request of the AIADMK, the principal party in the alliance, to contest the byelection for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, which will take place on February 27.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the decision was made with the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people and that of TMC's alliance partners in mind. The present political situation, and the Parliamentary and Assembly elections ahead, were taken into consideration, the party said.

TMC’s decision to concede to AIADMK’s request gains significance as it was TMC that contested in the Erode (East) constituency as part of the alliance during the 2021 Assembly elections. TMC’s M. Yuvaraja secured 58,396 votes, but lost to Congress’s E. Thirumahan Everaa by 8,904 votes. The byelection was necessitated after Everaa’s death earlier this month.

TMC’s decision to allow AIADMK to contest has come after the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance’s announcement on Thursday that the Congress will contest the election as part of its alliance.

Mr. Vasan said despite false promises made by the DMK and its allies, the TMC secured 58,396 votes in the constituency due to the hard work of its cadres and alliance partners. The party had continued its work for people’s welfare in the constituency since the election, he said. .

Pointing out that the AIADMK expressed its interest during a meeting its leaders had with him on Thursday, he said TMC’s decision was made after consultation with the party’s senior leaders. He said that TMC cadres will work towards AIADMK’s victory.

