Erode (East) bypoll | Seeman booked for making remarks ‘insulting’ Scheduled Caste community people

February 23, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - ERODE

Karungalpalayam police registered a case under three sections, on the night of February 22, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. File | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

A case has been registered against Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman by Karungalpalayam police on charges of insulting members of Scheduled Caste community. The move follows complaints that he made objectionable remarks on Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign at Thirunagar Colony in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 13.

The case was registered under Section 3(1) (r) of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), 2015 (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of Scheduled Caste), Section 153 B (1) (c) (makes appeal that is likely to cause disharmony or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will between such members and other persons) and Section 505 (1) (c) (with intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK, NTK cadre clash

Various outfits had lodged complaints with the election officials that Mr. Seeman made remarks that members of the community had come to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning work during the Vijayanagara Empire.

They said the remarks were baseless and derogatory and made to humiliate the community members in public. Members of the flying surveillance team (FST) reviewed the footage and held inquiries after which they lodged a complaint with the police. On Wednesday night, the police registered a case against Mr Seeman.

