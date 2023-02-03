ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | SC directs the choice of AIADMK candidate to be put to the party general council

February 03, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The court made it clear that the interim arrangement should not in any manner prejudice the rights of both OPS or EPS camps.

The Hindu Bureau

The general council will give their votes by circulation. The Supreme Court allows expelled party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and three others to also vote, but confines the interim arrangement only to this occasion and not beyond.

The general council decision will be conveyed to the Election Commission by the Presidium Chairman of the party A. Tamil Magan Hussain to the Election Commission, which will release the party symbol and acknowledge the AIADMK candidate for the Erode by-election.

With this interim arrangement, the SC has bypassed the need for the signatures of either OPS or EPS in the nomination process which would end on February 7.

The judgment on the dispute over the amendments made in the party by-laws during the July 11, 2022 continue to stand reserved.

