ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East bypoll | O. Panneerselvam accuses Edappadi K. Palaniswami of “abusing” the process of the Supreme Court

February 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

O. Panneerselvam said the applications filed by Mr. Palaniswami was a “manifest, repetitive, vexatious and a wanton attempt at badgering the respondents and the court”.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R

AIADMK’s deposited coordinator O. Panneerselvam in the Supreme Court on Thursday objected to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s pleas that the Election Commission of India is refusing to accept his signature as AIADMK party’s interim general secretary during the nomination process ahead of the by-election to 98 Erode (east) Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam accused Mr. Palaniswami of “abusing” the process of the Supreme Court and ignoring the status of the Election Commission as a constitutional authority which functions independently and as per the rule of law. He said the applications filed by Mr. Palaniswami was a “manifest, repetitive, vexatious and a wanton attempt at badgering the respondents and the court”.

ALSO READ
Erode East bypoll | Panneerselvam names his faction’s candidate, adds caveat

“The applicant (EPS) is now trying to abuse the process of this court to get a direction issued to the Election Commission of India (ECI). If at all the applicant has any grievance against the manner in which the ECI has functioned, he must challenge the same in appropriate proceedings before the correct forum. The applicant cannot seek to achieve his nefarious ends by abusing the process of this court, especially after judgment has been reserved in the main matter by this court,” the response by Mr. Panneerselvam, filed through advocate Goutham Shivashankar, said while questioning Mr. Palaniswami’s authority to represent the AIADMK party in court.

The applications by Mr. Palaniswami, represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan, and subsequent developments have come up just days after a Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari reserved the July 11, 2022 general council meeting-related disputes for judgment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Palaniswami had complained that the poll body was not allowing him to sign on the requisite forms and authorise the party’s candidates for the Erode by-election.

The last date for filing nomination is February 7. The dates of polling and counting are February 27 and March 2, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US