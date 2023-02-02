Erode East bypoll | O. Panneerselvam accuses Edappadi K. Palaniswami of “abusing” the process of the Supreme Court

February 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

AIADMK’s deposited coordinator O. Panneerselvam in the Supreme Court on Thursday objected to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s pleas that the Election Commission of India is refusing to accept his signature as AIADMK party’s interim general secretary during the nomination process ahead of the by-election to 98 Erode (east) Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam accused Mr. Palaniswami of “abusing” the process of the Supreme Court and ignoring the status of the Election Commission as a constitutional authority which functions independently and as per the rule of law. He said the applications filed by Mr. Palaniswami was a “manifest, repetitive, vexatious and a wanton attempt at badgering the respondents and the court”.

“The applicant (EPS) is now trying to abuse the process of this court to get a direction issued to the Election Commission of India (ECI). If at all the applicant has any grievance against the manner in which the ECI has functioned, he must challenge the same in appropriate proceedings before the correct forum. The applicant cannot seek to achieve his nefarious ends by abusing the process of this court, especially after judgment has been reserved in the main matter by this court,” the response by Mr. Panneerselvam, filed through advocate Goutham Shivashankar, said while questioning Mr. Palaniswami’s authority to represent the AIADMK party in court.

The applications by Mr. Palaniswami, represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan, and subsequent developments have come up just days after a Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari reserved the July 11, 2022 general council meeting-related disputes for judgment.

Mr. Palaniswami had complained that the poll body was not allowing him to sign on the requisite forms and authorise the party’s candidates for the Erode by-election.

The last date for filing nomination is February 7. The dates of polling and counting are February 27 and March 2, respectively.