Erode (East) bypoll | Over 2,100 police, paramilitary personnel deployed for poll duty

February 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ERODE

Over 2,100 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for the byelection duty in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 238 stations, of which 32 were identified as vulnerable. As many as 320 paramilitary personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were posted at the booths on Sunday evening.

Furthermore, 800 armed police personnel, drawn from the districts of Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris, were posted. Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel were also posted to ensure smooth polling.

Erode Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan told The Hindu that elaborate security arrangements were in place at the polling booths and additional security was provided at the vulnerable booths.

He said five Additional Superintendents of Police (ADSPs), 15 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 70 Inspectors of Police from all these districts would be on poll duty.

“Once polling is completed, personnel will be re-deployed at the counting centre at Government College of Engineering at Chithode,” he added.