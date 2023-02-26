ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Over 2,100 police, paramilitary personnel deployed for poll duty

February 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ERODE

Once polling is completed, personnel will be re-deployed at the counting centre at Government College of Engineering at Chithode

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of byelection, policemen are on duty at a polling station in Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode on February 26, 2023. Polling is to be held on February 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 2,100 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for the byelection duty in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 238 stations, of which 32 were identified as vulnerable. As many as 320 paramilitary personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were posted at the booths on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | Arrangements in place for polling

Furthermore, 800 armed police personnel, drawn from the districts of Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris, were posted. Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel were also posted to ensure smooth polling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Erode Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan told The Hindu that elaborate security arrangements were in place at the polling booths and additional security was provided at the vulnerable booths.

He said five Additional Superintendents of Police (ADSPs), 15 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 70 Inspectors of Police from all these districts would be on poll duty.

“Once polling is completed, personnel will be re-deployed at the counting centre at Government College of Engineering at Chithode,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US