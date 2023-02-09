Erode (East) bypoll | Marriage hall sealed after AIADMK conducts meeting without permission

February 09, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials, in the presence of police personnel, sealed a marriage hall at Krishnampalayam in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Thursday, where AIADMK functionaries conducted a meeting without obtaining permission.

Based on a tip-off, a flying surveillance team (FST) inspected the hall at Jeeva Nagar and found that over 100 AIADMK functionaries and cadre were holding a meeting. The meeting was conducted by Ariyalur AIADMK party’s district secretary and former Chief Government Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran.

Stating that the meeting was being held without permission, FST members and the police asked them to vacate the hall. They added that on January 31, the AIADMK had organised a meeting without permission at the same hall and a warning was issued.

AIADMK functionaries and cadre refused to leave the hall. But, FST members said the violation was committed for the second time and issued instructions to seal the hall.

Further, the members urged the functionaries to obtain permission from officials concerned after which the seal would be removed.

The AIADMK functionaries raised slogans and entered into an altercation with election officials and the police. Later, they left the hall. The two entrances to the hall were sealed by officials. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.