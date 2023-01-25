ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam extends “unconditional support” to Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan

January 25, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Haasan has indicated he is likely to personally campaign in support of Mr. Elangovan; he said it was important to “teach a lesson to religious forces”

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan with Congress leader EVKS Elangovan during a meeting in Chennai recently. File | Photo Credit: PRAVEEN PK

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday extended “unconditional support” to Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan, contesting as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the Erode (East) by-election. The bypoll is scheduled for February 27.

Addressing the media in Chennai on Wednesday, Mr. Haasan said the decision was taken unanimously after consultation with party functionaries. While stating that he and his party would offer necessary support for the victory of Mr. Elangovan, Mr. Haasan indicated that he was likely to campaign personally in the constituency.

ALSO READ
Erode East bypoll | Elangovan seeks support from Kamal; DMDK to go it alone

On Monday, Mr. Elangovan, along with other Congress leaders, had met Mr. Haasan and sought support for his candidature.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The actor-turned-politician said Mr. Elangovan’s victory was important to teach a lesson to religious forces and reiterate that Tamil Nadu was a land of equality, fraternity and social justice. He said his party did not have any differences when it came to the issue of opposing religious forces with its full strength.

ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan, Rahul Gandhi discuss Tamil pride

Without naming the BJP, he said that the country’s pluralism was continuously facing a crisis, and there was an attempt to impose a “monoculture”. Freedom of expression and the voices of democratic forces were being stifled. Elected governments were not being allowed to function freely due to interventions through back channels, he alleged.

Future plans

To a question on whether MNM’s support to the Congress would continue for the Parliamentary election in 2024, he said a decision on that cannot be taken now as the elections are still more than a year away.

ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan one step closer to DMK-led alliance, but NTK determined to contest alone in 2024

When asked about his party deviating from its earlier stance of criticism against parties in the SPA, he said this was a battle against a larger cause wherein he was willing to set aside little differences. “This does not mean that I will not raise my voice against corruption. If something happens, I will not keep quiet,” he said.

On the speculation that he was eyeing candidature in the Parliamentary elections, he rhetorically asked, “What is wrong in that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US