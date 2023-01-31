ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | ‘Good news’ about candidate to be announced on February 1: Sengottaiyan

January 31, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - ERODE

Mr. Sengottaiyan said the AIADMK was not worried over the allegations that the DMK planned to distribute cash to voters; he said the AIAMK’s victory was assured

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. File

Former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday that there was no confusion over the selection of the party’s candidate for the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, and said the “good news“ would be announced on Wednesday, February 1.

“We will open the election office tomorrow (Wednesday, February 1) and the good news will be announced,” he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan, who is the head of the party’s byelection team, said the AIADMK was not worried about the allegations that the DMK planned to distribute cash to voters. “Let them give however much they want, but the AIADMK’s victory is confirmed,” he added. He said people needed a change and the election had come at the right time for bringing about the change.

The former Minister said many voters had migrated to other constituencies, while the names of 5,000 electors, who were dead, had figured in the voter list.

He said there was no confusion over the list, “but we need clarifications”. “We are collecting the details of such names and a letter would be sent to the Election Commission in a few days,” he added.

