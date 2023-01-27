Erode East bypoll | Edappadi Palaniswami seeks interim relief from Supreme Court in AIADMK leadership case

January 27, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Stating that the deadline for filing nominations in the upcoming Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll ends on February 7, AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday, January 27, 2023, approached the Supreme Court seeking interim orders in the AIADMK leadership case.

Senior advocate Ariyama Sundaram who appeared on behalf of Mr. Palaniswami made a mentioning appeal before the Bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy on the case pertaining to the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting during which Mr. Palaniswami was elected as the party’s head.

During the mentioning, Mr. Sundaram raised concerns over the problems in filing nominations in the Erode (East) byelection. He said: “The Election Commission refuses to accept the signature of Mr. Palaniswami as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, citing pendency of cases on party leadership before the apex court.

Pointing out that February 7 was the last date for filing nominations, the Senior Counsel sought interim orders.

After hearing the mention, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari asked the counsel of Mr. Palaniswami to file a proper mentioning memo and to approach the court again on Monday, January 30, 2023.

He added: “Let’s see whether we can give orders on the AIADMK general council meeting case before the last day of nominations. If the orders is delayed, then will decide on providing interim relief.”

Earlier on January 11, a Division Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas relating to the tussle between former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami over AIADMK leadership.

AIADMK is expected to announce its candidate for the bypoll to be held on February 27, later in the day today, January 27, 2023.