ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East bypoll | By-election result will reflect in Parliament election: Sengottaiyan

January 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - ERODE

When asked why many parties in the AIADMK alliance have not expressed their support, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the party has approached all the alliance partners through Edappadi Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau

K.A. Sengottaiyan. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Sunday said the Erode (East) by-election result will reflect in the outcome of the 2024 Parliament election.

Speaking to media persons in Erode, Mr. Sengottaiyan said: “To achieve victory for the AIADMK in this by-election, we are working tirelessly based on the instructions given by our leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. We believe we could easily achieve victory, which will reflect in the Delhi Red Fort in the future. After this election, parliamentary elections will come. We are working with the people, and victory is our prime target.”

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | PMK will not contest, will not back any party

When asked why many parties in the AIADMK alliance have not expressed their support, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the party has approached all the alliance partners through Mr. Palaniswami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Every party has its own principles. We expect good responses soon. In the next two or three days, our interim general secretary and alliance partners will give a statement regarding our alliance stand.

After the announcement of the candidate, election work will be in full swing. People are looking for a change, and while we are approaching every house in the constituency, people say they need a change. This by-election results will reflect in Parliament elections,” Mr. Sengottaiyan hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US