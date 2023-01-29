Erode East bypoll | By-election result will reflect in Parliament election: Sengottaiyan

January 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - ERODE

Former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Sunday said the Erode (East) by-election result will reflect in the outcome of the 2024 Parliament election.

Speaking to media persons in Erode, Mr. Sengottaiyan said: “To achieve victory for the AIADMK in this by-election, we are working tirelessly based on the instructions given by our leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. We believe we could easily achieve victory, which will reflect in the Delhi Red Fort in the future. After this election, parliamentary elections will come. We are working with the people, and victory is our prime target.”

When asked why many parties in the AIADMK alliance have not expressed their support, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the party has approached all the alliance partners through Mr. Palaniswami.

“Every party has its own principles. We expect good responses soon. In the next two or three days, our interim general secretary and alliance partners will give a statement regarding our alliance stand.

After the announcement of the candidate, election work will be in full swing. People are looking for a change, and while we are approaching every house in the constituency, people say they need a change. This by-election results will reflect in Parliament elections,” Mr. Sengottaiyan hoped.

