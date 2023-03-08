Erode (East) bypoll | BJP could not win, so is raising non-existent problems: E.V.K.S. Elangovan

March 08, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - ERODE

The BJP could not win the recently-conducted Erode (East) bypoll, and so, was raising non-existent problems and trying to conspire against the DMK government, but people would not allow this, said senior Congress leader and Erode (East) MLA-elect E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the party office in Erode, Mr. Elangovan said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement that evil forces were trying to dislodge the DMK from power was true. The BJP knew that it would not be able to win elections and come to power. Hence, it was trying to spread lies about non-existent problems, especially with regard to the north Indian migrant workers issue. “They are raising the issue that migrant workers are being attacked in the State. But people know about their conspiracy [theories],” he said.

Asked about BJP IT cell social media unit president quitting the party and joining the AIADMK, Mr. Elangovan said that cadre moving between the AIADMK and BJP showed that both the parties were heading for a disaster. He also alleged that people such as Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman wanted to discriminate against people and incite riots in the State. “But Tamil Nadu remains calm,” he said. People would not fall prey to the misconceptions of T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai and Seeman, he said.

Asked about BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan claiming that the DMK had earlier said that north Indian workers should leave the State, Mr. Elangovan said it was not true. “Migrant workers are getting jobs in the State. Misrepresenting this and blaming the DMK is not correct,” he said.

Thanking the voters for giving him a massive victory in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election, he said he would take the oath as an MLA on March 10 and would take steps to fulfill the demands of the people.

Work in constituency

Effluents from textile processing units entering the river continued to be a major problem in the constituency and priority would be given to resolve this. Besides, reducing traffic congestion on city roads, constructing a flyover on Mettur Road and other problems of the people would be discussed with the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy for solutions, he said.