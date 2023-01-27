Erode (East) bypoll | AMMK names its candidate

January 27, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Friday named its party functionary A.M. Siva Phrashanth as its candidate for the Erode (East) byelection.

The 29-year old candidate is the party’s district secretary in Erode East and will contest on the ‘Cooker’ symbol, party founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran said.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Friday, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged that the DMK had not implemented the assurances made in its election manifesto and that the law and order situation in the State was deteriorating. He went on to claim that the bypoll for Erode (East) Assembly constituency would teach a befitting lesson to the DMK.

‘Neither faction will get two leaves symbol’

Replying to a query, Mr. Dhinakaran said the supporters of former Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam had moved the Supreme Court and supporters of Mr. Palaniswami have moved the apex court on Friday too. “When both of them want the symbol, how will they get it?” he asked.

Recalling a similar scenario in 2017, Mr. Dhinakaran said he had to contest on a symbol and his opponent E. Madhusudanan had to contest on some other symbol.

“So, likewise such a situation would emerge where no one would get the two leaves symbol. That would be the action of the Election Commission, going by past experiences,” he said.