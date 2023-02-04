Erode (East) bypoll: AIADMK’s presidium chairman asks general council members to convey their view on candidature of Thennarasu by Sunday evening

February 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain wrote to members of the general council asking them to convey their view on the candidature of K.S. Thennarasu for the Erode (East) byelection and send their response to him by 7 p.m. on Sunday (February 5).

His communication is accompanied by enclosures that include a draft text of affidavit to be signed by the members. This follows the Supreme Court’s interim order in the AIADMK case wherein the court directed the choice of the candidate for the bypoll to be put to the general council through a resolution which, in turn, might be adopted by circulation.

The proposed resolution, the text of which is in circulation among media persons, also gives members the option of rejecting the name of Mr. Thennarasu. Another resolution calls upon the members to empower Mr. Hussian to append his signature on the forms “A” and “B” to be submitted along with the candidate’s nomination papers.

A cross section of leaders of the party said the communication was being sent through multiple ways. The conventional system of delivery through direct or personal messengers and online and social media, email and WhatsApp. District secretaries have been asked to coordinate with members in their respective areas and get all the requisite documents dispatched to the party headquarters by Sunday evening.

The camp of the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami claimed that it enjoys the support of 2,539 members of the general council, three MPs, 61 MLAs, 755 secretaries of panchayat union-level units and 70 district secretaries. It contended that the group led by the deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam had the support of 136 members of the general council, two MPs, four MLAs, five district secretaries and 30 secretaries of panchayat union-level units.