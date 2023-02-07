ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu files nomination

February 07, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - ERODE

On February 6, the decks were cleared for Mr. Thennarasu, an ex-MLA to be the AIADMK’s official candidate; Tuesday was the last date for candidates to file their nomination papers for the February 27 bypoll

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Thennarasu, AIADMK candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, filed his nomination paper with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on February 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The AIADMK’s candidate for the upcoming byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, K.S. Thennarasu, filed his nomination papers with the Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, on Tuesday, the last date for the filing.

The byelection is scheduled for February 27.

Accompanied by former AIADMK MLA K.V. Ramalingam, Tamil Maanila Congress youth wing president M. Yuvaraja and two other functionaries, the 65-year-old two time MLA filed his paper at noon. Mr. Thennarasu was elected as MLA from the Erode Assembly constituency in 2001 (before delimitation) and from the Erode (East) Assembly constituency in 2011. He is also the secretary of the AIADMK Erode Urban District M.G.R. Mandram and secretary of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency from 2011.

Mr. Thennarasu, was initially supposed to file his papers on February 3, but had postponed the filing to the last day.

With a judgment on the dispute over the amendments made in the party’s bylaws in July 11 2022 reserved as of yet, the Supreme Court had given an interim direction, asking the AIADMK’s general council members to finalise the party’s official candidate. The court had also asked members to authorise A. Tamil Magan Hussain, presidium chairman of the party, to sign Form A and B for the party’s official candidate.

On Monday, the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, had withdrawn his faction’s candidate, B. Senthil Murugan. The general council’s decision to choose Mr. Thennarasu as the official candidate was communicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

The ECI, in a communication to the Returning Officer K. Sivakumar, said Mr. Hussain has been authorised for all official communication on behalf of the AIADMK for the ongoing by-election. Mr. Hussain signed Form ‘A’ and ‘B’ for the candidate.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of the former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, is scheduled for February 27.

