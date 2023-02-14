Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK pretending to distance itself from BJP to win people’s favour: K.S. Alagiri

February 14, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday claimed that the AIADMK was enacting a drama for the Erode East Assembly byelection, by “distancing itself from the BJP” as people would not vote for it, if the two parties were seen to be together.

Addressing the media in Erode, Mr. Alagiri said the BJP was in a difficult position after the byelection was announced as the party tried to unite the divided AIADMK. “If the AIADMK carries pictures of BJP State president K. Annamalai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people will not vote for it,” he alleged and added that the two parties would unite after the byelection.

Mr. Alagiri said people had lost confidence in the AIADMK and hence ,to instill confidence, the AIADMK was enacting this drama. “It is sad that the BJP is also part of the drama,” he added.

Mr. Alagiri said that soon after the byelection was announced, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allotted the seat to the Congress as the party had contested in the previous election in 2021. “This is the alliance dharma and the best example of friendship,” he said and added that Mr. Palaniswami had snatched the seat allotted to the Tamil Maanila Congress and was now contesting the bypoll.

To a question as to whether the hike in property tax and power tariffs would have an impact in the election, Mr. Alagiri said, “A few government schemes may bring hardships to the people. But, with the revenue generated, more schemes can be implemented and the benefit will reach the people.” He added that the Opposition is trying to create a false narrative on these issue.

Asked about the stiff opposition to building a pen-shaped memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the Bay of Bengal off the Marina coast, the TNCC president said that exhibitions are conducted under the sea in Dubai while many cities are created under the sea in several European countries. “It will not have an impact on the environment,”, he said.

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and R. Mohan Kumaramangalam, head of the party’s byelection team, were present.