Erode East bypoll | Panneerselvam names his faction’s candidate, adds caveat

February 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the event of the BJP putting up its nominee, the candidate would opt out of the fray, said Mr. Panneerselvam

The Hindu Bureau

Senthil Murugan. Photo: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday announced Senthil Murugan, a less-known member of his group, as the candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

Addressing a press conference at his Chennai residence, Mr. Panneerselvam reiterated his position that in the event of the BJP putting up its nominee, his candidate would opt out of the fray.

Mr. Senthil Murugan, 42, belongs to the Senguntha Mudaliyar community. He is an MBA and is involved in the textile sector, according to J.C.D. Prabhakar, senior leader of the Panneerselvam group.

To a question, Mr. Panneerselvam replied that he would “definitely” meet the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, for her support. To another question, he said he would not be the cause for the AIADMK’s symbol of ‘two leaves’ getting frozen.

He welcomed the Union Budget.

