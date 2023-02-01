ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK fields ex-MLA K.S. Thennarasu

February 01, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - ERODE

The 65-year-old was elected as MLA from the Erode Assembly constituency in 2001 and from the Erode (East) Assembly constituency in 2011; he has held various positions in trade, printing and petroleum dealers associations in Erode district

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Thennarasu is the AIADMK’s candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced that former MLA, K.S. Thennarasu, will be its candidate for the upcoming by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency

The announcement was made after the inauguration of the party’s election office on Perundurai Road in Erode, during which former Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, K.P. Munusamy and others, as well as several MLAs were present.

Mr. Thennarasu, 65, was elected as MLA from the Erode Assembly constituency in 2001 (before delimitation) and from Erode (East) Assembly constituency in 2011. He is also the secretary of the AIADMK Erode Urban District M.G.R. Mandram and secretary of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency from 2011.

Party sources said Mr. Thennarasu is running a screen printing business and has been in the party for a long time. He is also the secretary of the Erode District Loadmen Association and has served in various positions in trade associations, printing processing associations and petroleum dealers associations.

