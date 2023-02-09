ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypol: Dhinakaran says AMMK will support neither DMK-led front nor AIADMK

February 09, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that his party would support neither the DMK-led front nor the AIADMK in the Erode (East) byelection.

“We are not for evil forces or the forces of betrayal,” Mr Dhinakaran told reporters at the party’s headquarters here. To persistent queries, he made it clear that his decision to opt out of the electoral fray was taken as the Election Commission did not assign the symbol of “pressure cooker.” 

Dismissing the suggestion that he had sought to be favourable to the BJP, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out, “We are not in the NDA [National Democratic Alliance].” Also, he said, no one from any political party had contacted him before he announced the withdrawal of his party’s candidate. 

When asked who his party’s followers and supporters would support in the byelection, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “They are free to decide. They know my position.”

