Erode (East) byelection results harbinger of Lok Sabha poll victory, says Chief Minister Stalin

March 02, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

Recalling his appeal to the voters to extend their support to the Dravidian model government, he says voters have taught Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami a fitting lesson 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing mediapersons on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the voters of Erode (East) constituency had awarded a massive victory to Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in the byelection to continue the Dravidian model of governance more effectively.

Asked whether the outcome in the bypoll could be a harbinger of a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Chief Minister said it laid a foundation for the victory of the Secular Progressive Alliance in the Lok Sabha poll. He said said the voters would award a much bigger victory.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Mr. Stalin recalled his appeal to the voters that they should extend their support to the Dravidian model government.

‘Fourth-rate speaker’

“Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, forgot his status and spoke like a fourth-rate platform speaker during the campaign. The voters have taught him a fitting lesson,” he said.

When asked about the request of National Conference party leader Farooq Abdullah that he should come to the national politics, Mr. Stalin said he was already in national politics.

“There is no change in it. I made my speech based on the request yesterday. The speech contains everything,” he said.

To a question whether he would coordinate the work to identify a Prime Ministerial candidate, he said the important thing was who should not become the Prime Minister.

“I have said it many times. Who should not be in power is the point,” he said.

