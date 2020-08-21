Erode District Collector tests COVID-19 positive

The Collector has mild symptoms and has been placed under home quarantine, officials said

Erode District Collector C. Kathiravan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and was allowed to remain in home isolation at his Camp Office in Sampath Nagar.

Mr. Kathiravan told The Hindu that he tested positive and is in home quarantine. “I was taking the COVID-19 test once every 10 days, and the test result on Friday was positive,” he said.

A senior official said that he had mild symptoms and swab samples were lifted from him on Thursday. Following the result, his camp office and chamber at the Collectorate were fumigated. A list of officials and people who were in contact with him over the past few days is being prepared, said the official.

On Thursday, Mr. Kathiravan took part in the inauguration of a newly-established power sub-station at a village in Modakurichi Taluk that was attended by Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, three MLAs, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and government officials. Also, Mr. Kathiravan, along with Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, inspected the COVID-19 screening centre in the city on the same day.