Erode District Collector tests COVID-19 positive

Erode District Collector C. Kathiravan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and was allowed to remain in home isolation at his Camp Office in Sampath Nagar.
Mr. Kathiravan told The Hindu that he tested positive and is in home quarantine. “I was taking the COVID-19 test once every 10 days, and the test result on Friday was positive,” he said.
A senior official said that he had mild symptoms and swab samples were lifted from him on Thursday. Following the result, his camp office and chamber at the Collectorate were fumigated. A list of officials and people who were in contact with him over the past few days is being prepared, said the official.
On Thursday, Mr. Kathiravan took part in the inauguration of a newly-established power sub-station at a village in Modakurichi Taluk that was attended by Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, three MLAs, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and government officials. Also, Mr. Kathiravan, along with Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, inspected the COVID-19 screening centre in the city on the same day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath