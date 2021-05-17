Erode COVID-19 war room becomes functional

ERODE

17 May 2021 14:54 IST

The round-the-clock facility will provide details about availability of beds, oxygen support in hospitals, home isolation and other COVID-19 related information

The district-level Unified Commanding Centre (UCC) that will serve as a COVID-19 war room providing information on availability of beds and oxygen support for both government and private hospitals round-the-clock to the needy, became functional on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the facility in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and other officials.

The facility has been established at the Corporation’s Central Office at Panneerselvam Park. People in the district who are in need of guidance related to availability of beds, oxygen support in hospitals, for triaging COVID-19 positive patients, queries related to home isolations and nearby Covid Care Centres and other details can ask at centre. Details regarding the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme can also be had from the centre.

Equipped with 10 staff, the centre will function round-the-clock and will have updated details on the bed availability in hospitals.

The public can contact 80569-31110, 82206-71110, 82207-91110, 87542-31110, 87543-81110, 87547-31110, 88703-61110, 88705-41110, 88705-81110 and 88706-91110.