Erode Corpn. to establish 3.5-MW solar power plant

With electricity charges increasing for the Erode Corporation year after year, the civic body has decided to establish a 3.5-MW solar power plant at ₹ 20.85 crore.

The civic body has been selected in Phase IV of the Smart Cities Mission by the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, for implementing projects worth ₹ 1,000 crore last year. Hence, to implement the projects, a special purpose vehicle, “Erode Smart City Limited”, was formed and registered under the Companies Act 2013.

The Corporation is utilising six high tension services from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation with a power demand of 1,745 KVA. The average power consumption from the services is around 1.20 crore kilowatt hour per annum. Since the utility charges, including lighting and pumping, are increasing, majority of the revenue share has been spent on paying electricity charges.

To reduce the electricity charges, the civic body has decided to install solar power plant under the smart city projects. The return on investment is around 5.5 years and the plant requires very less operation and maintenance cost when compared to other non-conventional power plants. The proposed solar power plant is to be set up under the long-term open access method.

Based on the availability of land and evacuation capacity, the Corporation has proposed the 3.5-MW power plant outside the Area Based Development area as there is no space available within the area of the smart city for providing ground-mounted solar.

Corporation Commissioner M. Seeni Ajmal Khan told The Hindu the proposal would be placed before the next High Powered Steering Committee meeting for approval.