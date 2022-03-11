Erode Collector suggests allowing vehicles carrying perishables and local people on Dhimbam ghat road

At present, vehicles are banned in the night, on a stretch of the road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; the Collector was making a submission to the Madras High Court based on suggestions from stakeholders

The Erode district administration has informed the Madras High Court that vehicles operating for medical emergencies, public transport of any type and local people may be allowed to travel between the Bannari and Karapallam check-posts passing through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), without any time restrictions.

Based on the court’s earlier direction, heavy vehicles are not permitted to ply on the Coimbatore – Bengaluru NH 948 on the stretch of STR from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., while light commercial vehicles are also not permitted between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. The court, in its interim order dated March 2, asked the petitioners, Advocate S.P. Chokkalingam, former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, convener of Talavadi Farmers Association S. Kannaiyan, president of Sathyamangalam Lorry Owners Association and Muthuram alias Tharutrajan, on behalf of the public in Talavadi, to give suggestions to regulate traffic on the stretch.

Erode District Collector H. Krishnanunni received suggestions from the petitioners and submitted their representations in the court. The Collector also held virtual meetings with officials from the Forest Department, State Highways, Regional Transport Office and TN State Transport Corporation. The Collector, in his suggestions submitted before the bench comprising Chief Justice Minishwar Nath Bhandari and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, said that any vehicles which has more than six wheels may not be allowed to ply on the stretch of STR from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., Also, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the night traffic ban can be implemented, provided medical emergency vehicles, public transport of any type, vehicles carrying perishable agricultural products and milk products may be allowed to ply on the stretch without restrictions. The Collector also said that local people may be allowed to travel on the stretch without any time restriction, subject to verification of proof of local residence.

The Collector also wanted the entry fees at check-posts to be collected on the National Highway only after getting approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Currently, approval has not been obtained for collecting entry fees and hence, fee collection may be stopped immediately, he said.

The Collector also told the court that Anthiyur to Kargekandi via Bargur is an alternative route and after restoration work, this road can be used. Also, installation of speed breakers on accident-prone zones and adequate road safety infrastructure can be taken up, he said. The Collector also said that to implement the above in the interest of the public and stakeholders, necessary amendments need to be made in the Erode District Gazette Notification dated January 7, 2019.

The court accepted the proposals and posted the next hearing on March 15.