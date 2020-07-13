Erode Collector comes to the rescue of couple with demonetised currency

Tears rolled down her cheeks, when 49-year-old Palaniyammal, a woman with physical disability along with her visually impaired 58-year-old husband K. Somu, who was in possession of ₹24,000 in demonetised currency, received a cheque of ₹25,000 from Erode District Collector C. Kathiravan on Monday.

The couple, native of Pothiya Moopanur village in Anthiyur had lost their hopes when they had nothing for their bread and butter during the COVID-19 lockdown. On July 10, they searched every nook and corner of their house expecting some pennies to buy something to satiate their hunger. To their surprise they found ₹24,000 in a trunk box that they kept many years ago. But their joy was short-lived after the bank refused to accept the demonetised currency in their possession. The issue was taken up with Mr. Kathiravan who promised ₹25,000 assistance from his personal account to the couple.

On Monday, revenue officials brought the distressed couple to the Collector’s camp office and Mr. Kathiravan handed over the cheque.

“We thought all our money obtained from selling a cow had gone useless”, said Palaniyammal, who added that her joy knew no bounds as they feel secured and rescued now. Since they have no television or radio, they were in the dark about demonetisation. The couple said villagers also failed to inform them.

Mr. Somu used to purchase incense sticks and camphor from Gobichettipalayam and sell it in villages for many years and earn their livelihood. “We are not familiar with higher denominations as our earnings are less than ₹100 a day.” But their earnings stopped completely a year ago after Mr. Somu lost his vision completely and could not venture out of his house. A philanthropist from Anthiyur is providing ₹500 every month after hearing their pitiable plight. “We need not starve in the coming days,” said the couple who added that the assistance would keep them alive for the rest of their lives.

Since the couple should not possess the demonetised currency, as per the Collector’s direction, the currency was handed over to the district treasury.