Erode administration clarifies on list of shops that can be opened

With confusion prevailing over opening of shops, the district administration has issued clarification and released list of shops that can be opened and list of shops that are restricted from opening.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that lockdown is extended till May 17 and following are the list of shops that are permitted to function: shops selling hardware, cement, sports materials, automobile, books shops, sanitaryware, electronic sales shops, mobile phones, computers, household items, electric motor repair shop, spectacles sales shop, already permitted grocery, pharmaceuticals, hotels (only parcels), studio, sweet stall and bakery, printing press, two-wheeler and four-wheeler service centre and meat stalls that were permitted to sell only in packs.

The release said that owners and workers of shops that were permitted to function should wear mask and they should ensure personal distancing among customers and insist they wear mask. If customers were not wearing mask, action will be taken against the shop owner, the release said. Also, sanitizer and soap should be kept at the shop entrance for the customers, the release added.

Shops that were not allowed to function were air conditioned shops, jewellery shops, all types of textile showrooms and textile market, tea and beverages shops, saloon, spa, beauty parlour, departmental stores, market complexes, fitness centres, sports ground, swimming pool, theatres, clubs, lodges, resorts, bar, museum, park, tourist spots and showrooms selling two-wheelers and four-wheelers.