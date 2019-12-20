Equip students for opportunities arising out of technological advances:IIM Trichy director

Students need to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise with “accelerated change” and advances in technology in the future, said IIM Trichy director Bhimaraya Metri.

He was speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a conference ‘Chancellor’s Vision 2030: Innovating Education in the Era of Industry 4.0’ held for vice-chancellors of State universities that ended on Friday.

Hosted at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, the conference, Mr. Metri said aimed to formulate a roadmap that will help in improving employability and foster lifelong learning among students, who will face many challenges due to advances in technology and changing corporate world.

“Many jobs which are currently being done by people, will in the future be taken over by robots and artificial intelligence. So we need to create an ecosystem of lifelong learning that will help students take advantage of jobs that arise from such a changing landscape,” said Mr. Metri.

On Friday, the vice-chancellors from the 20 state universities attended lectures by Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, chairman and managing director of Cognizant India, who delivered a lecture titled, “What Universities Equip, What Industries Expect,” which was followed by a lecture, “Teamwork and Leadership in Action,” and also a panel discussion on “Building World Class Universities.”

Deepak K Srivastava, professor, IIM Trichy; Subrat Kumar, CEO – People Labs; Richard Rekhy, Former CEO of KPMG; Professor Ramachandran, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration and Professor V.K.Malhotra, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research, took part in the sessions.