Equality and dignity should be ensured for all women, says IGP 

March 10, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

P.C. Thenmozhi, IGP, CB-CID SID, speaking at VIT in Vellore on Thursday. G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, is seen. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy 

For women empowerment, equality and dignity should be ensured for all women in their social sphere of life, said P.C. Thenmozhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Crime Branch-CID’s Special Investigation Division (CB-CID SID) on Thursday.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on its campus here, she pointed out that it was only during the 20th century that women started to come out from their domestic sphere of life to professional life. “Gender equity should be the priority for women empowerment. There should be coexistence of men and women in their profession.”

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT (Vellore), said lack of education, especially higher education, and poor representation of women in Parliament and State Assemblies were the key challenges to be addressed for women empowerment. The number of girls who dropout of schools are higher in the India than other countries.

“Political parties should understand that women’s education and their representation in elected bodies would boost the country’s economic growth. Legislation for women reservation should be passed immediately,” he said.

Recounting the contributions of women in various sectors, he said, on an average, women constituted 39% of the global workforce. In India, however, it was 25%. “Representations of women in the country are low in various fields. In the Lok Sabha, only 14% of the members are women and in State Assemblies 8%. In All India and Central Services, only 13% of the bureaucrats are women, 9% are IPS officers and 8% are IFS officers,” he added.

Under the Universal Higher Education Trust of the VIT, the gap in higher education for girls is being bridged through scholarships. Of the total scholarships given in the decade to poor students, 66% were girls,” he added.

On the occasion, G.V. Selvam and Sekar Viswanathan, vice-presidents of VIT, Ms. Meenakshee Sinha, associate director — EA to Global CEO & MD, CIPLA, and T. Jayabarathi, registrar, VIT, participated.

