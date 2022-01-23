EPS urges NLCIL to constitute panel to resolve compensation demands

Chennai

23 January 2022 16:43 IST

The NLC has proposed to acquire lands to the tune of over 12,500 acre in 26 villages in Cuddalore

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to constitute a committee for finding an amicable solution for demands that seek fair compensation and permanent employment for those, whose lands in Cuddalore district are to be acquired for Mine-III.

The panel could include NLC management, land owners, legislators and senior government officials, since the Protected Special Agricultural Zone was declared by the erstwhile AIADMK government, aimed at protecting the Cauvery Delta region, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement. He also urged the DMK government to initiate all necessary steps in this regard.

The NLC has proposed to acquire lands to the tune of over 12,500 acre in 26 villages within Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency in Cuddalore district, Union Minister for Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi unveiled a rehabilitation and resettlement policy on January 17.

“It is regrettable that the NLC has arbitrarily announced a rehabilitation process for the lands acquired without consulting people or their representatives and farmers from the affected villages. Not even one percent of the people are willing to accept this,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

During the public hearing organised by the NLC on January 17, the management did not answer queries that people raised and opted to end the event halfway, he alleged, and charged that the two DMK Ministers, who took part in the meeting, did not speak in support of the people and sided with the management, ending the meeting halfway.

As per the rehabilitation and resettlement policy, a compensation of ₹23 lakh per acre for agricultural land, ₹40,000 per cent for housing plots in rural areas, and ₹75,000 per cent in urban areas was to be granted, Mr. Palaniswami said. The NLCIL had also announced that a 1,000 square feet house in a 2,178 square feet plot would be provided to those giving lands to the project.

The NLCIL had rejected demands for providing permanent employment to those giving lands, but would either provide a contractual employment or a compensation between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh, Mr. Palaniswami said, and claimed that the lands to be acquired were “fertile lands” and could generate an income of about ₹5 lakh a year.

“People there say the market value of an acre of land today is over ₹50 lakh. Likewise, the market value of a cent of housing plot is between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh. They demand a higher compensation for the lands accordingly,” he said.