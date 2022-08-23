EPS urges govt. not to shift site of Coimbatore integrated bus terminus

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday, criticised the DMK government for the reported move of shifting the proposed integrated bus terminus in Vellalore, Coimbatore, to a site near Avinashi- Tiruchi bypass.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said the original site had been chosen, given its proximity to the junction of NH-47 and SH-162 and the Podanur railway junction.  Works were in progress over an extent of about 60 acres  after floating bids for ₹ 168  crore.  All this would go waste if the bus project’ site was shifted, he contended.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app