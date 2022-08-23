EPS urges govt. not to shift site of Coimbatore integrated bus terminus
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday, criticised the DMK government for the reported move of shifting the proposed integrated bus terminus in Vellalore, Coimbatore, to a site near Avinashi- Tiruchi bypass.
In a statement, he said the original site had been chosen, given its proximity to the junction of NH-47 and SH-162 and the Podanur railway junction. Works were in progress over an extent of about 60 acres after floating bids for ₹ 168 crore. All this would go waste if the bus project’ site was shifted, he contended.
