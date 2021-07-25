EPS urges DMK govt. not to lift ban on lottery

‘It will face huge opposition in such an eventuality’

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday cautioned the DMK government against lifting the ban on lottery.

Referring to reports that the government had decided to bring back lottery, he said it would face “huge opposition” from the people in such an eventuality. There are “good measures” to increase revenue, he said.

Recalling how the sale of lottery tickets proliferated when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, he said this had devastated the lives of the poor, who got lured into the trade on the basis of assurances that they could become rich. It was former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who abolished it, he said.

Meanwhile, former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar deplored the portrayal of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) in the Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai as one with no connection to sports. The AIADMK founder promoted all types of sports through his films when he was the Chief Minister, Mr. Jayakumar said. When renowned boxer Muhammad Ali visited Chennai in January 1980, MGR had hosted a lunch for him at his residence in Ramapuram, he added.